A fox in Glynn County has tested positive for rabies after two encounters with humans this week, the Glynn County Health Department said.
Two people were attacked by a grey fox on Thursday outside their home in the area of Perry Lane and Cate Road, a release from the health department said. They were unable to capture and kill the fox for testing but the people began post-exposure rabies treatment as a precaution, the release said.
The next day, Friday, a person in the same area encountered and killed a grey fox that was acting aggressively. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources had the fox tested at a public health lab which returned a positive test on Friday night, the release said.
The health department is now working to notify all individuals who may have been exposed to the rabid fox to provide guidance about post-exposure rabies treatment.
The fox is the third animal this summer to test positive for rabies in Glynn County. Another fox tested positive in June in the area of exit 29 of Interstate 95 and a racoon, also in June, tested positive after an encounter with humans on Jekyll Island.
“This is an important reminder to avoid contact with wild animals and to keep your pets up to date on rabies vaccinations,” the release said. “Several species of wild animals in coastal Georgia – including raccoons, foxes, and bats – can carry rabies. Feral cats and dogs can carry rabies as well. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals.”
The health department said it is important to avoid contact with animals you don’t know. Do not feed wild animals or attract them to your home with open garbage or pet food left outside.
Do not adopt wild animals or allow children to handle unfamiliar animals, either domestic or wild, the health department said.
It is also important to make sure pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats can safely be immunized after they reach 12 weeks old and booster shots should be given within a year after initial vaccination every one to three years, depending on the vaccine used, the health department said.
Anyone who sees an animal exhibiting the symptoms of rabies – sudden change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies, foaming at the mouth and paralysis – should contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.
If someone has been bitten by an animal they should seek medical care immediately, the release said.