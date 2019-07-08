Do the math. Thursday, our country turned 243. Well, sort of. That’s actually when our ancestors started baking the cake. They didn’t blow out the candles for several years.
It was July 4, 1776, that the Declaration of Independence was signed. “When in the course of human events,’’ it says in Thomas Jefferson’s lovely cursive, “it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them to another...”
“Necessary,” it says, as if there’s no way around this. It’s as if today your 14-year-old son had walked into the living room and said, “It’s about time I took control of my own life. So I’m taking the car and picking up Taylor and Sammy Joe and we’re going to get some beer and cruise around with some girls and maybe get a tattoo and learn some new cuss words. I’ll be home, like, whenever.”
Back in 1776, King George III, said the equivalent of “You’re grounded’’ and sent some redcoats over to make the colonists go to their rooms. He couldn’t cut off their allowance because the crown was taking money from the colonies.
It took more than the Declaration of Independence to make us truly independent. There was blood to be shed and hardships to endure and the bands of revolutionaries, from Francis Marion’s guerrillas in the South Carolina swamps to scattered, ragged militias to George Washington’s army got the job done.
There has been more blood shed to maintain the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that the declaration established. There was a flag with 13 stars for that first war, 48 for World War II and 50 for Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan.
Around these parts, people flew the flag from their cars, golf carts and houses and wore red-white-and blue as they celebrated the 4th with fireworks, sweating over grills and just hanging around with family. Three generations of the Whiteman family started early at the Sunshine Festival 5-kilometer race.
They come from Atlanta, Las Vegas, and the Boston area to gather on St. Simons for a family reunion. The oldest runner was Joe Whiteman, 79, from Las Vegas, and the youngest was his grandson Joseph Kenny, 9.
“We’ve run about four,’’ Joe Whiteman said of the race. “We do it when our week falls on the 4th of July.”
His daughter, Becky Kenny, said not everyone stays all week, that some just pop in and out. Whiteman’s sister, Virginia Whiteman Robinson, said the reunion predates these three generations. Years ago, the family had gone to Florida for their summer beach week, but now St. Simons is the established meeting place.
Asked how long he had been running, Joe Whiteman figured nearly 40 years, but his sister estimated 79 years because she thinks he entered the world at a dead run.
It was a fun but hot race for Whiteman, the Kennys and others.
Your columnist finished 277th out of 794 overall and 4th out of 12 in his advanced age group.
That’s a lot of people. The start was so crowded it took me 45 seconds to get to the start line. Well, actually it took about 10 years of failed resolutions.
Some people realize they got into something they shouldn’t have about a mile into a race. Not me. I had it figured out on the drive over.
As I wait for a race to start, I sometimes look for people I can beat, but I didn’t see anyone with a walking cast and a water bottle filled with Jack Daniels, so I gave up.
The race route was lined with liars. “You’re doing great,’’ they shouted. “You’re almost there.”
Early in the race, I passed a much younger woman with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder who had slowed to a walk. Then she passed me back and at least eight more times after that. I think when she saw the geezer with the fluffy gray hair go past she said, “Ain’t no way,’’ and picked up her pace. She passed me for the last time with about two tenths of a mile to go.
I gasped over the finish line and headed for the wading pools full of ice and bottled water. “Do you want one at room temperature?” a volunteer said.
“Yes,” I said, ‘’but these aren’t room temperature.” They’re outside air temperature, which was at least 80 degrees.
That was all fun, but of course this is America, and we had some July 4th controversy. First, Nike pulled a shoe off the market that had the Betsy Ross flag on it. They yanked it after famous National Anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick called it offensive because the flag was flown during a time of slavery.
That flag reminds me that, except for a few royalists, the new Americans were all in it together. There were 13 stars on that flag, one for each of the original states.
Nike caved because one guy was offended. Well, he offends me. That’s why I haven’t bought anything Nike since Kaepernick first took a knee on an NFL sideline.
On the other end of the spectrum, we had President Trump taking over the national July 4th parade by bringing out tanks and troops and ordering expensive flyovers with the Blue Angels and stealth bombers. That’s less like July 4th and more like May Day as celebrated by Trump’s friends in Russia and North Korea. Stalin and Chairman Mao would love it, I’m sure, although they always paraded far more troops and always had missile launchers.
Well, we’ve had the Blue Angels here, and they’re in Jacksonville every year for air shows, and they thrill audiences. And I would have loved to have seen the Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps in person.
As expected, some hated it, some loved it. In Trump’s defense, I didn’t hear any complaints when the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Super Bowl this year. Trumps speech was mostly about the history of the American military and American exceptionalism, and I think that’s why liberals hated it.
I do wish the soldiers, Marines and others compelled to participate in the parade had been given a day off with their families as usual. They should have done whatever they wanted in shorts and T-shirts rather than in full dress uniform.
But Trump avoided wearing a uniform, so he wouldn’t know what that’s like. And I can’t imagine Kaepernick ever lifting a finger in the defense of this country.
You know where I would love to see Kaepernick take a knee: at Arlington National Cemetery, where people who gave all for their country are buried. Arlington became a national cemetery during the Civil War as U.S. servicemen died to extend liberty to slaves and to restore the union.
That’s asking way too much of him, I’m sure.
Donald and Colin need to realize the 4th of July is for them, not about them.
Maybe they’ll realize that before we celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday, if there is one.
Meanwhile, Nike will keep its looms and marketing machines humming, catering to Kaepernick sympathizers and the lion’s share of college sports teams, including my beloved Clemson Tigers and the loathsome Georgia Bulldogs. God Bless Georgia Tech for their Adidas uniforms.
All the universities who believe in America ought to drop Nike and leave them to Cal Berkley, other leftist campuses and World Cup teams. They won’t. Nike’s money is too good.
But here’s an idea. Nike ought to make hair shirts with the iconic Swoosh logo. Liberals would pay $55 for something like that as long as it has no offensive American flag on it.