The Port of Brunswick handled 587,395 units of Ro/Go cargo in 2020, a four percent decrease compared to 2019.
But the year ended on a better note from August through December compared to 2019, with Colonel’s Island moving 293,227 units of Ro/Ro cargo, an increase of 28,247 units or 10.7 percent.
Strong growth has continued into the new year. January and February Ro/Ro totaled 104,731 units in Brunswick, an increase of 8,279 or 8.6 percent.
The roll-on/roll off trade grew 23 percent in February, handling 50,945 units — vehicles and heavy machinery — compared to the same month a year ago.
As a result of the continued growth, the Georgia Ports Authority plans to develop a fourth berth for Ro/Ro cargo at the Colonel’s Island terminal in Brunswick. It has already received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.
“The re-opening of domestic and overseas auto plants has resulted in an upward trend in Roll-on/Roll-off volumes at Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick and at Savannah’s Ocean Terminal, which we expect to continue,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.
Edward Fulford, manager of communications for the port authority, said it’s too soon to say when work on a fourth berth will begin, how long it will take and how much it will cost until bids are solicited and one is accepted.
The new berth will be able to accommodate the largest ship carrying Ro/Ro cargo once it’s completed.
“We are anticipating steady growth will continue,” Fulford said.
The port authority’s long-term development plan for the south side of Colonel’s Island Terminal will add 400 leasable acres to auto processing space.