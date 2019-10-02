Four people received their sentences recently and another person pleaded guilty earlier last week in federal court.
Javon Arashalla Newton received two years and six months in prison and three years’ supervised release — consecutive to any state superior court probation revocation — for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of MDMA.
An investigator in the case testified earlier that law enforcement had evidence of Newton making daily hand-to-hand transactions with co-defendant Maurice Fields. At his plea hearing, Newton admitted to buying MDMA but denied participating in selling it.
Zahria Jane Boston received nine months in prison and three years’ supervised release for possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. She was a passenger in a vehicle with Wilbert Lee Stephens Jr. in June 2018 when a state trooper stopped the car.
A search revealed 15.4 ounces of marijuana and a Century Arms Model RAS47, 7.62x39mm rifle, along with a receipt confirming Boston bought the gun.
Timothy John Sallins received a sentence of one year and six months in prison, with three years’ supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of cocaine. Law enforcement testified at his plea hearing that Sallins distributed cocaine received from Michael Arthur Nixon. There are wire intercepts on file that show Sallins was involved with at least 184 grams of cocaine.
Bryan Thompson, one of a group of federal inmates charged with exposing themselves to prison personnel, received six more months added to his sentence for the violation.
On Sept. 24, Ira Bernarg Rivers — whose case was in the Brunswick Division, pleaded guilty in Savannah to the lesser-included offense of possession of a quantity of heroin with intent to distribute. He was behind the wheel of a tow truck that had a Lincoln LS loaded up, with the heroin inside the Lincoln. Rivers was found out when he didn’t stop at a McIntosh County weigh station and later was stopped by law enforcement.