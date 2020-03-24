The health department confirmed four more cases of coronavirus in the Coastal Health District on Tuesday evening, elevating the number of known infections to 19.
While the number of cases in Glynn County remained at five and Chatham County remained at seven, Effingham County reported one additional case for a total of three.
The number of confirmed cases in Bryan County, two, and in Liberty and Camden counties, one apiece, also remained the same.
McIntosh and Long are the only counties in the eight-county Coastal Health District without a confirmed case.
Total number of cases reported in Georgia rose to 1,097. Thirty-eight people have died from COVID-19 to date.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in Glynn or Camden counties.