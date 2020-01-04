Two men are going through the process of being deported from the country after their hearings Friday in federal district court in Brunswick, including one man who was arrested after police discovered his girlfriend’s son allegedly died from physical abuse.
Max Mejia Meza got the attention of a Camden County officer on South Grove Boulevard in Kingsland, and though Mejia Meza couldn’t explain in English, he directed the officer to the unconscious boy, who was lying in the lap of his mother, Maria Miranda Alas.
The boy went first to Camden Medical Center and then to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, but he was unable to recover. An examination of his body by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville revealed he died of abuse.
Mejia Meza was arrested and later indicted on charges of second-degree cruelty to children and making false statements. Alas faces charges of murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Further investigation revealed Mejia Meza was in the country illegally, which led to his federal charge of re-entry after removal. Mejia Meza pleaded guilty to that charge Friday, and Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced him to time served, but he’s to immediately undergo deportation proceedings. The case against him in Camden County remains active, however, and he was arraigned on those charges Dec. 16.
Reginaldo Da Silva was in Camden County on Aug. 5 when he was found to be in the country illegally. Coincidentally, a Brazilian man with the same name entered the country illegally a month later in Texas.
Da Silva was also sentenced to time served and ordered to immediately undergo deportation proceedings.
In other criminal pleadings, Alvaro Hernandez and Charles Barreras pleaded guilty in separate but related matters, admitting to attempted coercion and enticement of a child. Authorities arrested both men as part of a larger sting operation coordinated between federal, state and local officials in Camden County to crack down on adults who use messaging apps to commit sex crimes against children.
Barreras was a Navy lieutenant commander at the time of his arrest, and Hernandez was allegedly in the country illegally.
Both men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and five years’ supervised release, along with mandatory registration as sex offenders.