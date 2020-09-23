Three Camden County men and another from Savannah have been arrested as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation.
Charles “Chuck” Brazell, 50, of Kingsland, was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.
Justin Chovanec, 26, of St. Marys, was charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation. Andrew Lowe, 23, of St. Marys was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.
The fourth suspect, Akash Kesari, 32, of Savannah, was charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation.
The arrests were the result of an investigation involving the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, St. Marys Police Department and the Savannah Police Department.
“As a result of law enforcement agencies working together four people, whose intentions were to prey upon the children of this community, were arrested,” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said. “I applaud the work of all members of the team who captured these people before they could victimize a child.”
Tom Cannizzo, NCIS field office special agent in charge, thanked Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators for their assistance.
“As the federal law enforcement agency for the Department of the Navy, NCIS exists to protect our warfighters and their families from harm,” Cannizzo said. “We would like to thank the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and our local law enforcement partners for working with us to combat child predators where our DON families live and work.”