Kaylin Cox set a big goal for her senior year at Glynn Academy: to earn a spot in the All-State Band.
The band has a limited number of seats, which are vied for by students across the state.
Cox practiced almost daily for at least an hour, preparing for the audition.
And she made it.
“Because she had not made state before, (Kaylin’s) goal was to make state,” said Chris Duke, band director at Glynn Academy. “… She achieved that. I’m proud of her. And that was a lot of hard work. She really put in the time and the practice to make that happen.”
Cox was among four Glynn Academy band members to earn a spot in the All-State Band this year. They will travel to Athens for the All-State performance in March.
“It shows a lot of your hard work and dedication,” Cox said. “And the music there is very advanced, so it’s a challenge in itself.”
The All-State band members from Glynn Academy this year include Cox, a senior trombone player; Sophie Jimmerson, a sophomore french horn player; Alex Greenfield, a sophomore baritone player; and Brendan Johnson, a freshman french horn player.
Auditions were held Jan. 11, during which the top players were selected from around the state.
“It’s a two-round process, so they had to get through district auditions,” Duke said. “And if they scored high enough, then they were able to audition for the state.”
Fifty Glynn Academy students were also selected for the All-District Band this year, before Christmas break.
The All-State Band members will travel to Athens on March 5-7, for rehearsals and a performance at the Classic Center. A well-known conductor will work with the students and prepare them for the show.
“The band puts together a performance,” Duke said. “So with this group, being All-State, it will be the highest level of music they can really muster, and it’s three days. At the end of that third day, that Saturday, they’ll have a performance of that music.”
The students have the chance to work with some of the best in the state.
“They’ll put together a fabulous performance at the end of it all,” Duke said. “It’s just a neat experience. The kids get to meet other kids from around the state.”
Duke said he’s never had four students make the All-State Band in a single year before, and such an achievement is a testament to the school’s band program.
“Generally we’ll have one or two who make it, and oftentimes that will be outstanding,” he said. “… And in south Georgia in general, it’s tough to get a lot of kids into the All-State ensemble, mainly because most of your students and your private teachers and lessons, those are taught up in the northern part of the state.”
The four Glynn Academy students selected this year each said they spent long hours practicing, sight reading and taking lessons.
“I watched a lot of videos of professionals playing,” Jimmerson said.
The students worked hard for this accomplishment, Duke said.
“We’re proud to have our four students make it,” he said.