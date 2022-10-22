Heath Holdsworth mug
Heath Holdsworth

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

Even the candidates for the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor position would describe the organization as obscure.

Before 2020, three of them didn’t know it existed. What candidates Laurie Lohne, Heath Holdsworth and Glenn Cook have in common is that their first exposure to it was noticing no one else was running for the position a year ago.

