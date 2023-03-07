The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced that its 2023 scholarships application is open through April 7.

“Thanks to generous donors, the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation offers several scholarship each year that benefit students in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties who are seeking post-secondary degrees,” according to the foundation.

