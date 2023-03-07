The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced that its 2023 scholarships application is open through April 7.
“Thanks to generous donors, the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation offers several scholarship each year that benefit students in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties who are seeking post-secondary degrees,” according to the foundation.
Several scholarship programs are available to those who qualify.
The Correll Scholars Program provides an annual scholarship of $5,000 to students enrolled in a four-year academic degree program, or an annual scholarship of $4,000 to students enrolled in a two-year academic or technical degree program through one of Georgia’s public colleges.
Applicants must be Glynn County high school seniors pursuing a degree at one of Georgia’s public universities, academic or technical colleges. They must also be active members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center/Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia or The Gathering Place.
The Christ Church, Frederica Episcopal Church scholarship for women offer $2,500 to a female student who is either a high school senior and has been accepted to a college, university or technical school in the United States, or a student who is currently attending a college, university or technical school and is in good standing.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 Scholarship offers $2,500 to a graduating Glynn Academy senior who has been accepted to attend a Georgia academic college or university.
And the Halsey Family Scholarship provides up to $2,000 per semester, which is paid directly to the post-secondary institution, to offset costs of tuition, fees, books, room and board.
The scholarship is offered to graduating seniors of Camden County High School who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in either a biological or physical science field or a music, music education, or music-related field.