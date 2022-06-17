Foundation celebrates grants at annual luncheon
Members of the board of directors of the Terrill Thomas Foundation, Rees Sumerford, left, and Dewey Benefield, are pictured with the executive director of the foundation, Susan Goodhue. The Terrill Thomas held its annual luncheon Tuesday at Ocean Forest, on Sea Island.

The Terrill Thomas Foundation held its annual grant awards luncheon Tuesday at Ocean Forest, on Sea Island. Twenty nonprofit organizations were the recipients of a total of $700,000 in grants that will help them sustain and improve their programs.

According to Terrill Thomas Foundation Executive Director Susan Goodhue, this was the foundation’s largest annual support to date.

The recipient organizations were the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Coastal Pines Technical College Foundation, College of Coastal Georgai Foundation, Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House, Epworth by the Sea, Friends of Fort Frederica, Frederica Academy, The Gathering Place, Coastal Georgia Historical Society, Hospice of the Golden Isles, St. Simons Land Trust, MAP International, American Red Cross, Safe Harbor Children’s Center, SHARE Speech, Hearing and Rehab, St. Francis Xavier School, STAR Foundation, YMCA Foundation and Coastal Youth Symphony.

The late Thomas, who went by Terry, died at age 89 in 2011, was the retired longtime activities director for Sea Island. She established the Terrill Thomas Foundation in 2004, so the organizations she supported throughout her life would continue to benefit.

“Since the foundation began in 2004, nearly $6 million in support has been provided to 34 local charities,” Goodhue said.

