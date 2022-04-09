Never mind that here kitty, kitty, kitty jazz.
This time of year there are kittens here, kittens there, kittens everywhere.
When it comes to multiplying, cats have much in common with another cute and fluffy animal that gets a lot of springtime attention.
“Cats are pretty much like rabbits,” said Alecia Anderson, director of Glynn County Animal Control. “They are absolutely adorable, precious. However, they can reproduce, lots and lots of them, really fast.”
That is why the nonprofit No Kill Glynn County is seeking foster homes to take in the bounty of otherwise homeless kittens that are sure to be birthed in the weeks and months ahead. As its name implies, the organization and its volunteers are dedicated to ensuring that all of the adorable felines find a forever home.
Those willing to foster orphaned kittens provide a positive and nurturing environment for the animals while NGCG volunteers seek full-time homes for them, said Shelly Bydlinski, the organization’s co-founder and president.
NGKC also is seeking folks who are willing to foster expectant mother cats and mamma cats with kittens, she said. NKGC provides felines’ fosters with crates, kitty litter, food and other necessities.
“We are a foster-based rescue, and this is a busy time for us every year,” Bydlinksi said. “Our fosters are very important to us and a big part of our success.”
In the last two weeks alone, NKGC has taken in more than 60 kittens. With the help of fosters, it has a high success rate for putting kittens in permanent homes.
In 2021, NKGC took in 700 homeless cats and kittens, Bydlinski said.
“And we completed 640 cat and kitten adoptions in 2021,” she added.
Most of the felines taken in by NKGC are given up by owners who either cannot or will not care for them any longer. The organization helps find homes for kittens and cats that end up at the county animal control shelter.
There are three “cageless” cat rooms at animal control’s new shelter at the county public safety complex on Carl Alexander Way.
“It’s a beautiful facility and they’re doing a great job, but it’s not the best environment for these kittens,” Bydlinksi said.
Anderson agrees. In addition to working with NKGC, county animal control has its own feline fostering and adoption programs, she said. Regular human contact and other features of normality found in foster homes provide a more sound environment for adopted felines, she said.
“Fostering is ideal,” Bydlinksi said. “It is where we would want these cats to be. A lot of times they come to us feral, without a lot of human contact. So the more we can get them around humans and associated with human touch, the more adorable they’re going to be.”
The county animal shelter is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursdays through Sundays. Folks interested in adoption or fostering are welcome to drop by, Anderson said.
NKGC networks its foster homes to best suit the needs of the cats and kittens, Bydlinski said. For instance, a home with children or even with dogs often serves as a good adaptive environment for orphaned kittens. However, a mother cat with a litter might be too protective for such conditions.
The main thing, however, is a willingness to foster a kitten or mother cat, Bydlinksi said. Those interested can contact NKGC through its Facebook page or at nokillglynncounty@gmail.com.
NKGC is also active in spaying and neutering cats in feral colonies, a practice that prevents overpopulation, Bydlinksi said. The group has spayed or neutered 221 cats so far in 2022, she said.
For more information about the orphaned kitty dilemma that begins each spring, go to bestfriends.org/kittens.