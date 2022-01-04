There has been a lot of talk about how to deal with poverty, inequity and blight in Brunswick over the years.
Now, a group of motivated community leaders are working to address the issues and look at ways to help the city’s downtown district grow and prosper.
The organization, Forward Brunswick, has developed a strategic plan designed to increase economic vitality and improve the quality of life for all residents, stakeholders and visitors to the city.
Erin Granados, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said her organization has a new website, forwardbrunswick.org, that explains upcoming plans and events.
The goals are to:
• Transform public places into anchors of relaxation, entertainment and recreation in order to attract residents and visitors. High on the list is to work with city officials to identify the scope of work needed to complete the master plan for Mary Ross Waterfront Park and to generate support for completion of the work.
• Revitalize underserved business districts to increase economic vitality for stakeholders. Plans include a temporary streetscape project, development of 15 housing units on the Norwich Street corridor and support for five business owners to maintain and enhance the appearance of their buildings on the Norwich Street corridor.
• Beautification of the city by encouraging financial investment and fostering community pride. Plans include supporting the demolition of the Golden Isles Inn to improve the appearance of Glynn Avenue and U.S. 17 and working with the city to clear abandoned trailers from the Palmetto Trailer Park.
• Lay a foundation so Forward Brunswick can continue to grow and become sustainable by creating an operational structure and documents. That goal will be reached by recruiting new board members with diverse backgrounds and skill sets, fundraising ability and biographical diversity.
Granados said a three-year operating campaign has been started to help the organization regain the momentum it had before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed many ongoing plans.
Some $170,000 in pledges have been promised over the next three years to help the fledgling organization reach its goals.
“There’s been a lot of interest,” Granados said. “Everything we are doing is part of the solution.”
Ed Farley, the organization’s secretary and treasurer, said Forward Brunswick is getting a lot of support from the business community with pledges for more financial support by prominent business leaders in the coming months.
“We’ve been going to a lot of people in the business community,” he said.
Businesses outside the city limits are among those promising to support the initiative to improve quality of life because many of their employees, especially those in the service industry, live in the city.
“They are all eager to keep their employees,” he said. “They want people who are happy.”
One of the first initiatives will be the creation of the Mathtalk Trail this summer somewhere near the Norwich corridor. The trail, designed for children ages 2 to 10, will enable participants to use their phones to access fun math activities at designated locations.
Trails in other cities include one with a fire engine where they are asked to estimate the vehicle’s measurements, including tire height, circumference, length and seat height. Another park has a tile grid where participants can make different patterns and use math to figure out different ways and shapes. Some parks have game boards or quizzes where participants have to determine the slope of a park’s slide using math.
The organization will work with the city’s tree board to commemorate the Liberty Shipyard’s contribution to the economy and its role in national defense during World War II by planting 99 trees — one for every Liberty Ship built here. It is working with the city’s tree board to determine the type of trees to be planted and locations.
Discussions also are planned about creating a program where established leaders in the business community act as mentors for new entrepreneurs.
“Once we get a good reputation to raise project funds, this will take off,” Farley said. “We are in competition with no one.”