Forward Brunswick unveiled to community

More than 100 business, community, clergy and elected officials attended a meeting Tuesday to learn more about a community effort to attract residents and businesses to downtown Brunswick.
Paul White, president and CEO of the Coastal Georgia Foundation, explained the new program, Forward Brunswick, was established to give stakeholders a voice in the future of the city’s downtown district.
“This in not an organization. This is a discussion,” he said.
There are lots of individual ideas on the direction for downtown Brunswick that White said need to be blended to create a shared vision.
“We are here to improve the quality of life in Coastal Georgia,” he said.
White introduced Justin Callaway to the audience. Callaway has been named director of NewCity Brunswick, an organization tasked with luring new residents and businesses downtown. The privately funded nonprofit organization will help provide revolving loans and other creative funding, including assistance for state and federal grants and a housing study that will be available for use by anyone expressing an interest in developing downtown.
“It’s our job to focus our investment will work to ensure projects conform to our standards,” he said. “We have the ability and flexibility to maneuver our focus and investment quickly.”
The requirements for the revolving loans and other assistance is modeled after a program in Macon. Applicants will be required to attend 300 hours of training to complete a project. In the seven years the loan program has existed in Macon, Callaway said there has never been a default on a loan.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the success of a project,” he said. “We want our money back.”
Callaway emphasized NewCity Brunswick is designed to compliment, not compete with, agencies tasked with downtown development.
“We are not a planning organization,” he said. “What we can do is provide an action-oriented arm and catalyst for projects.”
White told the audience Forward Brunswick’s role will be to provide the information needed to give NewCity Brunswick the direction it needs to take.
After the meeting, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he was encouraged by the turnout and enthusiasm by those in attendance.
“It’s very energizing,” he said. “People are getting engaged with the city of Brunswick.”