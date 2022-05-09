Forward Brunswick, an organization created to support the ongoing effort to revitalize the city’s downtown and surrounding areas, is looking for a new leader.
Erin Granados, who contracted in February 2021 to lead Forward Brunswick through its early organizational period, transitioned on May 1 to part-time office manager.
Board vice chair Lance Sabbe will serve as interim executive director until a new executive director is hired.
In a phone interview Friday, Granados said the plan all along has been for her to get the organization off the ground.
The organization lost its momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic struck and was reorganized last year to continue the mission of revitalizing the city.
Sabbe will be responsible for strategic planning efforts in the coming months, as well as leading the search for the organization’s next full-time executive director.
The goal is to have two part-time staff, an office manager and communications associate by the time the next executive director is selected.
Call 912-577-2599 or email at Lance@forwardbrunswick.org with recommendations for the executive director’s job.
The organization will continue ongoing projects, including securing 99 trees for planting for the Liberty Brunswick Project. So far, funding for 99 trees has been pledged.
Funding for three of the proposed MathTalk Trails has been solicited, with funding for the first five stops the immediate goal.
The completion of planned improvements to Mary Ross Waterfront Park will also be a focus of the organization.
Ben Slade, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said the search for a new executive director has already begun.
“We’re going to take our time to find the right person,” he said. “We’ll cast the net as wide as we can.”
Slade said the new director should have some real estate background and good communication skills. He is targeting young retirees interested in remaining active.
“”It will be a challenging job for anyone,” he said. “Over the years I’ve had great success in finding young retirees.”