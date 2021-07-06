Two organizations created to revitalize downtown Brunswick and help attract new residents and businesses have been inactive since the pandemic.
Now, the boards of NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick have decided to merge into one organization with the same mission.
Before the pandemic, the goal was to create a loan fund to help developers add lofts, apartments and single-family housing downtown and in adjacent neighborhoods.
The plan is modeled on a successful program, NewTown Macon. That program is credited as the driving force behind the dozens of new businesses and hundreds of new residents living in apartments and lofts on the second floors of commercial buildings in downtown Macon.
Ben Slade has been named chairman of what is now called Forward Brunswick, and Erin Granados has been named the organization’s executive director.
The mission is to “advocate people-centric initiatives to foster economic vitality” and to focus on quality of life areas of diverse housing types, attractive surroundings and available community amenities.
McEwen Solutions will lead an upcoming strategic planning process beginning this month. It should be completed within 90 days, and a formal report will be shared when complete.
Various stakeholders will be engaged and community data will be analyzed.
Thirteen community studies such as Blueprint Brunswick, Envision Glynn, Revitalizing Norwich Corridor, and Brunswick RSVP were reviewed for common themes, projects, and policies as well as gaps and opportunities.
A new website and social media channels are under construction and will be unveiled at a date to be announced.