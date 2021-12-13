Forward Brunswick, an organization created two years ago to support the revitalization of the city’s downtown district, has a new home.
The organization now occupies office space at 777 Gloucester St., provided by Torras Properties.
Erin Grandados, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said she is “thrilled” to have a local location to call home.
“Having a dedicated space within the city will offer more opportunities for community engagement and networking,” she said. “Being in a central location amongst partners such as Torras Properties and the city of Brunswick, residents, visitors, and stakeholders is imperative to further our mission to inspire community commitment and raise resources to accomplish Brunswick revitalization projects.”
Daren Pietsch, president of Torras Properties, said he has high expectations for what Forward Brunswick is tasked to accomplish.
“We were one of the earliest Forward Brunswick partners and have been excited about the mission and potential impact from the very beginning,” he said. “Hopefully providing this office space in the heart of our beautiful city will allow Erin and the team to spend more of their time on the most important opportunities sooner than if they had to find and build out office space elsewhere. For us it is a very worthwhile investment in the future and we couldn’t be happier that it has come together so quickly.”
Ben Slade, chair of Forward Brunswick’s board of directors, said community success happens when everyone works together.
“This gesture from the Torras Properties is an excellent example of the momentum and support for the city of Brunswick to continue to grow and prosper,” he said. “Building partnerships will serve the community to meet its needs, accomplish projects, and strengthen community pride.”