Growing mushrooms was a hobby for Ben and Blake Martinez until 2017, when they started their own business, Southern Brothers Farms.
Prior to that, around 2009 to 2010, the brothers started growing mushrooms to satiate their hunger for one in particular: the lion’s mane mushroom.
“Nobody was growing mushrooms like this locally,” Ben Martinez said.
In the five years since, the business has grown to include multiple suburban properties off Emmanuel Church Road, where they grow mushrooms on sawdust, agricultural waste and other mediums. Gourmet mushrooms are a specialty.
“We’re fortunate enough to have a lot of restaurants buy from us,” said Blake Martinez.
Founded and currently located in Brunswick, Southern Brothers is primarily in the business of growing mushrooms, but the Martinez brothers also keep animals like ducks and chickens.
One of the benefits of owning their own business is being able to experiment with different models of production. Instead of simply growing mushrooms, Ben said they’re also trying to make the whole enterprise as environmentally friendly as possible and affecting the natural state of the land as little as possible.
Southern Brothers was one of several farms from the region at the first Forward Brunswick Farmer’s Market in Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Forward Brunswick distinguishes its market from others held in Brunswick by managing the selection of product, hand-picking the farms invited to the market to make sure the public has access to a good selection of vegetables, meat, dairy and more.
Andy and Erin Douglas brought plenty of greens from their farm, Crossroad Farm & Garden in Alma.
Farmers markets are important, Erin said, because the food there hasn’t been frozen. Every minute a vegetable is frozen, it loses some of its nutritional value, she said.
In particular, the market also accepted public benefits — EBT and SNAP — giving those who don’t normally get a chance to buy fresh produce a place to shop, said Lance Sabbe, executive director of Forward Brunswick.
“We also want to help small farmers be profitable, help activate Mary Ross Park as a place people think of when they want to have an event and recognize as viable,” Sabbe said.