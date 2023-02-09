Forward Brunswick announced on Wednesday the addition of Jason Umfress to its board of directors.

Umfress currently serves as the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at the College of Coastal Georgia. A resident of the city's historic district, Umfress brings with him over 20 years of higher education and leadership experience. He is also president of the Golden Isles Arts & Humanities board of directors and chair of the PorchFest Brunswick committee. In the past, Umfress was a member of the United Way of Coastal Georgia's board of directors. 

More from this section

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.

URA continues branding discussions

URA continues branding discussions

The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency continued the discussion of a branding overhaul Wednesday and held a closed session to discuss the Oglethorpe Block.

Mobile home park request rebuffed

Mobile home park request rebuffed

The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission was asked to consider a rezone request that would allow the first new mobile home park in the county in decades.