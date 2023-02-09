Forward Brunswick announced on Wednesday the addition of Jason Umfress to its board of directors.
Umfress currently serves as the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at the College of Coastal Georgia. A resident of the city's historic district, Umfress brings with him over 20 years of higher education and leadership experience. He is also president of the Golden Isles Arts & Humanities board of directors and chair of the PorchFest Brunswick committee. In the past, Umfress was a member of the United Way of Coastal Georgia's board of directors.