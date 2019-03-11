Forum to highlight local housing issues

Lack of heating in the house and pervasive mold damage due to leaks in the roof quickly forced a Brunswick woman to move out of the home she’d agreed to rent last year.
She moved into a motel and refused to pay her rent, until her landlord filed to evict her. The landlord had promised to repair the home, but he never did. Then he took her to court and claimed she owed him more than $1,200, along with her $300 security deposit.
This was one of first cases Elliott Gillooly took on for the Georgia Legal Services Program office in Brunswick when he joined in April 2018. Since then, Gillooly has had many similar cases brought to him. Many low-income residents in Glynn County will find themselves trapped in rental homes riddled with repair issues, and landlords have the opportunity to take advantage of their tenants.
Landlords have a simple economic paradigm, Gillooly said.
“And I don’t mean the good landlords. I mean the bad landlords,” he said. “They buy these places for nothing, they don’t fix them, they get folks in there who have a very limited budget.”
Affordable rent prices may attract the tenant, and then the landlord may promise to address the repair needs.
“But once they’e in there, they’re stuck and they’re at the mercy of the landlord, who very frequently doesn’t make these repairs,” Gillooly said.
Georgia Legal Services Program hopes to bring attention to these issues through a forum on housing in Brunswick. The discussion at the event will focus on the community consequences when “as is” housing is not up to code and will invite conversations on how to support public-private initiatives to address these issues.
The forum will be held at the Historic Ritz Theatre in Brunswick from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 26.
Georgia Legal Services provides free services to eligible clients in civil matters. Gillooly focuses on private landlord-tenant cases.
The cases brought to him so far have most often dealt with repair issues. Many houses in this area are old and have been left in states of disrepair by landlords.
“Those can play out in a couple of ways,” Gillooly said. “Sometimes a tenant will call me and say ‘I’m in the middle of a lease. I’ve been contacting my landlord to get these repairs done. Nothing’s happening yet, so what do I do?’”
Gillooly said he then gives as much as advice as he can, but the only conclusive resolution would be to sue the landlord.
“And that’s not usually the best course of action for people,” he said.
Or, tenants will sometimes withhold their rent when the landlord does not make repairs. That’s illegal and would normally lead to a suit in court, an eviction and money judgement for the rent not paid.
“In some cases, there’s a good argument for either what’s called ‘diminution,’ which is a damages claim, because the unit is just worth less than the rent that’s being paid,” Gillooly said. “The other possibility is constructive eviction, and that’s where folks move out of the place because it’s in such horrible condition.”
The “constructive eviction” argument won the case for Gillooly’s client stuck in the motel from leaks and mold. The judge ordered that she owed nothing to the landlord and was entitled to the return of her security deposit.
Landlord-tenant law in Georgia isn’t tenant-friendly, for the most part, Gillooly said. But the state’s Security Deposit Act requires landlords to do a move-in checklist and move-out checklist and to put the deposit in an escrow account.
“So if the landlord doesn’t comply with that act, then they’re not allowed to keep the deposit for any damages,” Gillooly said. “So that’s been helpful for some folks.”
Gillooly is also working to get the word out about the support offered by Georgia Legal Services.
The panel will encourage attendees to learn more about poor quality housing in Brunswick. Panel members include Gillooly as well as community advocates and city officials. Brunswick city attorney Bryan Corry and city code enforcement officer Tommy Dixon will be on the panel, along with Dominique Mack, community services director for Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, and Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager.
Houses in city limits must meet code enforcement requirements, and if the houses do not meet those requirements then the space is illegal to rent. Yet many houses in Brunswick are rented without being up to code, Gillooly said.
The code enforcement office writes citations and brings the cases to municipal court. A problem, though, is that eviction cases are handled in magistrate court. Gillooly would like to see the two forums communicate better.
“They’re very intertwined issues, but at this possessory hearing the court has no knowledge of what the city is doing to enforce the code,” Gillooly said. “And then when the city’s enforcing the code, they’re not protecting the tenant per se. They’re just sort of moving the bureaucratic ball.”