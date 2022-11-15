The city of Brunswick is well poised to take off.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson believes the evidence of that is all around but most noticeably in the city’s downtown core, which has already seen substantial redevelopment in the last decade.
But he told attendees at a forum Saturday, many in the city are concerned with making sure that all residents get to enjoy that takeoff if and when it does happen.
Anytime economic development comes to an economically depressed or low-income area, there’s an impulse to label it gentrification, he said. But that doesn’t have to be true, and Johnson said the purpose of the two panels — one on responsible redevelopment and another on accessible childcare — was to discuss how to go about it.
“How do we continue a strong growth trajectory…but also assure that growth is communal?” asked Johnson, meaning not centralized to specific areas like downtown.
The first panel was composed of Courtney Prince, responsible for redeveloping the old Gould Ford dealership building into Liberty Lofts; Michael Kaufman, who renovated three buildings in the city to offer rental of individual office units; and Zerick Samples, formerly the chief development officer of Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority and now the CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Savannah.
Former Atlanta-Journal Constitution Editor Bert Roughton moderated the panel. He started by noting three things that are central to the success of small towns across the U.S. — a college to inject intellectual capital, locally owned businesses to keep money circulating in the local economy and a community invested in its own success.
To start, he asked the panel how they took the needs of an established community in mind when planning a new development.
All three agreed on at least one central idea: Good development must be built on the engagement of the whole populace. Not everyone has to agree, but responsible and neighborly developers don’t build things simply to line their pockets but to meet unmet needs and fill vacant niches.
“You have to take all the other people’s needs into account. If it just suits your needs, it’s not going to suit anyone else’s,” Prince said.
Avenues to meet with residents exist already, Samples said. When renovating a house, Habitat in Savannah meets with neighborhood planning assemblies, of which Brunswick has several. Getting those same neighbors personally involved in Habitat’s projects helps to quickly stitch together communities, he continued.
Habitat is a charity, and so it may not be possible for private development companies to engage people on the same level, but that doesn’t mean they can’t try, he said.
“When you’re working on your neighbor’s house, it’s much easier to ask for a cup of sugar if you need it. It’s creating that bond before they even move in,” Samples said.
As an investor, Kaufman also noted that a city like Brunswick, with its downtown core, grid street layout, squares, proximity to I-95 and waterfront access, will inevitably attract more outside attention as the town redevelops.
Samples responded that it’s important for residents to know that. Brunswick suffers from “brain drain” — talent leaves the city because talented people don’t see a great future here. Another incredibly important aspect of a thriving small town is locally owned businesses, and those with the wherewithal to found new businesses are leaving.
To further the idea of an engaged community, Kaufman said the city could do a better job getting citizens involved when planning out public works projects. He used a recent city drainage project as an example, suggesting it may have turned out differently if the general public knew about it in advance and was allowed to share their thoughts.
Roughton also asked how development could address the wealth disparity in Glynn County. Most poverty is concentrated in the city limits, while most of the wealth is held by residents of St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
Drawing from his experience at Habitat and past jobs, Samples said one of the quickest ways to build wealth that can be passed to future generations is via homeownership.
The city is in a bad way when it comes to this, he said. Most residences are not owner-occupied, and some landlords own 300 to 400 units, he said. A substantial number of those aren’t in any condition for a person to live in.
The three agreed there might not be a single, silver-bullet solution.
Education on homeownership is a big one, Samples said. In low-income neighborhoods, many may believe it’s simply out of their reach. He said that few understand what it takes to buy a home and the assistance available to first-time and low-income buyers. Ideally, he’d like to see a program targeting and educating locals to flip homes and use them, not out-of-town investors, to begin renovating whole neighborhoods.
Habitat has a good model that could be replicated by regular people taking it upon themselves to help their neighbors, Samples said. With some coordination, most neighborhoods have the skills needed and enough generous people to repair homes.
Kaufman built on that, saying educating people on budgeting, home maintenance and taxes would go a long way toward putting poor people in a position to help themselves.
“The seed is education,” Samples said, “allowing individuals to learn various business practices and helping individuals who want to take themselves to next level.”
He used the adage, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” to illustrate the effect this could have. As more homes are in the hands of homeowners invested in taking care of them, property values rise, which improves public services and, in turn, quality of life.
As for affordable housing, Samples said the community may need to get involved in that as well by volunteering their time and effort and raising money to renovate old, dilapidated homes.
The second panel on child care and early childhood education was headlined by Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority; Markesha Butler, head of the STAR Foundation; Shemeka Sorrels, Brunswick Housing Authority commissioner and consultant with Casey Family Programs, which focuses on foster children and child welfare; and City Commissioner Kendra Rolle, an advocate for client families at the Coastal Georgia Community Action.
Nancy Palmer, director of government affairs at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, moderated the panel.
Palmer acknowledged she tends to rely on a lot of studies conducted by others, citing one that found half of all families, regardless of race or income, have a hard time finding childcare. The three core issues seem to be access, cost and quality, she said, asking the panel to outline the scale and scope of the problem and how to address it.
COVID made the issue substantially worse, said Hamilton. It’s turned into a spiral of mothers — primarily in the lower income brackets — being unable to find childcare and therefore unable to work enough to make the money they need to cover rent and basic expenses.
Without subsidies, the average cost per week of childcare is about $196, said Sorrels, and to get a part-time nanny would cost around $1,400 a month.
From Butler’s perspective at the STAR Foundation, which works with adults to improve their long-term career prospects, employers don’t pitch in enough.
It’s something the business community should be invested in, she said. Kids are the future workforce, for one.
Without childcare, she said employees can’t give their full attention to a job, Butler said. Some major employers in the county once did provide childcare but do not now, she said.
Parents also are expecting more from childcare, Butler said. Centers for the very young need to have some kind of curriculum even before the pre-k or kindergarten level, she said.
Aside from freeing up single moms to pursue careers and improve their child’s life, people looking for a place to move also heavily weigh childcare options, Palmer said. If the Brunswick community wants to continue to grow and expand its economy, businesses and governments should start looking at providing more childcare options.
“You’re not going to get that influx of workers if you don’t have what they need to have a high quality of life,” Hamilton said. “Childcare is part of that. If they’re planning on having a family, they need that infrastructure.”
There are plenty of alternatives to a business offering childcare for employees, Butler said, like stipends or vouchers.
It may take governments, nonprofits and businesses stepping up and working together to find a solution, Hamilton said. Ultimately, it boils down to the dollar, she said.
At the end of the forum Mayor Johnson addressed a few issues candidly, starting with the poor state of many rental properties in the city.
“We have slumlords and we know who those slumlords are,” Johnson said. “We’re on boards with those slumlords, we’re in meetings with those slumlords. We have to call them to the table.”
Addressing the panels, Johnson said the discussions will serve to guide his policy efforts.
Focusing on the city’s vast talent that leaves for greener pastures is among the top issues, along with bringing in better jobs to replace those once provided by major industries but lost to automation.
“We can’t send everyone to Sea Island to fold towels and move beds,” he said. “We can’t send people to these mills to get and die from illnesses.”
He concluded by announcing the creation of an organization called Rising Tides, which would work with the city government and other groups to pursue the policy objectives that were touched on at the forum.
On an unrelated topic, Johnson said he feels the removal of the monument to Confederate soldiers in Hanover Square eliminated “the last vestige of that bygone era of the city.” He can have a conversation with people who didn’t want to see the statue go, he said, even if they never reached an understanding.
“I’m OK with you standing for that, but this is how we move forward as a community,” Johnson said.