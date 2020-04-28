Forum planned for community feedback on superintendent finalist
The Glynn County Board of Education will partner with the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to host a virtual forum next week to introduce the sole superintendent finalist, Scott Spence, to the public.
The “Meet the Finalist” event will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 5. The livestream event will take place on Glynn County Schools’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The forum will begin with a welcome and introduction of Spence, followed by a question and answer session. The school board voted April 22 to name Spence as the sole finalist in a search to replace current superintendent Virgil Cole, who will not renew his contract this summer.
The forum is set to last about 30-45 minutes.
Community members are encouraged to fill out a finalist feedback survey prior to the event and share their input. The survey link is available at glynn.k12.ga.us.
