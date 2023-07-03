Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.
Visitors heard the blast of a small cannon and a volley of muskets that staff members and volunteers fired hourly on a hot day as Darien celebrated July Fourth with a festival.
Between weapons demonstrations volunteer Michael Ellis and interpretive ranger Alan Roeske played checkers in their heavy redcoat uniforms inside a replica of a Colonial house. Riley Singleton, also in period dress, sewed.
It all appeared authentic but for the electric fan moving the sultry, hot air inside the one-room structure.
Michael Putnam, who will soon become the site manager, said the crowds were good in the morning. They appeared to drop off, however, when the temperatures climbed in the afternoon.
After sunset, residents gathered on the bluffs of the Darien River to watch fireworks set off from the opposite side.