Fort Frederica and the township it fostered in the mid-18th century stood out as a small bastion of global significance on England’s Colonial frontier.
But in many ways, the history of the tract it occupied on St. Simons Island was just getting started.
The new museum display at Fort Frederica National Monument that officially opens today presents an overarching story of the site before and after its brief life as an outpost of Britain’s expanding empire.
Fort Frederica closed the museum and gift shop early in the summer to remodel the space and reimagine the story the site has to tell.
The result is a well-rounded presentation of those who occupied the land centuries ago, from the native tribes who lived there thousands of years ago to the plantation-era settlers and Gullah-Geechee people who followed Fort Frederica’s demise in the 1750s.
“It needed to tell you the story of Fort Frederica, but also more of the story of those who followed, as well as those before the fort, who were living in the Golden Isles,” said Michael Siebert, archaeologist at Fort Frederica. “We took this opportunity to revamp the space so we could have that inclusive representation of the overall story here.”
Set in two adjoining rooms, the museum allows visitors to walk through and get a chronological view of the site’s history. Step to the right upon entering and it begins with the native people who first called this place home. Step left, and the story begins with the important archaeological process that uncovered much of the history of the area.
“With our exhibit here, you can either go forward or backward in time,” said Fort Frederica park ranger Phil Officer. “Going forward in time, you can start with the foundations of Georgia itself. Going backward, it begins with the archaeological aspects.”
Fort Frederica was established on unclaimed grounds in 1736, four years after James Oglethorpe founded the British colony of Georgia at present-day Savannah. Strategically, the military fortress served as a test of Spanish claims north of St. Augustine during the far-reaching War of Jenkin’s Ear. The issue was settled once and for all in 1742, when British troops, Scottish highlanders and native Americans combined to soundly thwart Spanish invaders at the Battle of Bloody Marsh.
“You can learn about the War of Jenkin’s Ear in Georgia and why Oglethorpe put the fort here and what its purpose was,” Officer said.
The historic displays include numerous artifacts unearthed by archaeologists over the years, from everyday household items to smoking pipes and beer steins.
A featured exhibit provides a glimpse into the key role taverns played in Colonial times. More than simply a bar, taverns served as gathering places for the community to share information and conduct daily affairs.
“Tavern life was the central focus in this community and in the Colonial world,” Officer said. “We had six taverns at Frederica, two of which were operated by women.”
The exhibit steps next into the Antebellum era, which included the Stevens family plantation that emerged after Fort Frederica faded away.
It segues from there to the life of the Gullah Geechee, former enslaved people who forged new lives of freedom on the island after the Civil War. Prominent among them is Robert S. Abbott, who was born on St. Simons Island in 1868 and went on to become one of America’s first millionaires as the founder of the Chicago Defender newspaper.
An obelisk Abbott established in his father’s memory stands on the grounds of Fort Frederica.
“We jump in time from Fort Frederica to what plantation life might very well may have been like,” Officer said. “And then to the Gullah Geechee and their contributions to this land.
“Anytime you learn more about a site’s history, you want to adapt to include that new information. It’s important to draw people in with what we have discovered.”
Fort Frederica officials encourage school field trips and other group tours.
For more information, call 912-638-3639.