Fort Frederica wins award
Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island is a recipient of the 2021 John L. Cotter Award for Excellence in NPS Archeology.
The National Park Service presented the award.
Fort Frederica was chosen in the project category for locating the burial site of enslaved and freed African Americans at the national monument.
Michael Seibert and Eric Bezemek worked with stakeholders to develop a research methodology to locate burials with minimal ground disturbance.
The burial site is adjacent to the Abbott Memorial and is identified by oyster shells and a fence. A new museum exhibit is expected to open next summer at the fort that will highlight insights gained from the project.