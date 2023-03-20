There’s one expression journalist unfailing use for describing foul weather events: Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of…
That would apply to Saturday’s Colonial Days observance at Fort Frederica, where the crowd arrived under umbrellas and stood under canvas to watch the demonstrations on how British settlers of the fortified town of Frederica lived in the 1740s.
The rain did, however, dampen the black powder bringing an early end to the morning musket firings after several misfires.
Father and son re-enactors Bill and J.P. Hackney intended to fire side-by-side, but only the son’s gunpowder ignited. The same thing happened with other musketeers so the muskets were retired for the day.
Elsewhere, other demonstrators kept the fires burning in the hollow of a pine log, under pots where beeswax and tallow were melting and in a blacksmith forge.
Interpretive Ranger Bob Lumas and Luke Kasbarian, a guide at Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, fed the fire inside a log and kept it burning with air from bellows. Lumas said the creation of the canoe has been going on for months and that it will probably be some time before it’s done. When it’s finished, however, he hopes to test it in the water.
The park staff had counted off 144 visitors before noon, which was considered good given the dismal weather. And those who came were not disappointed with the demonstrations on the grounds or the exhibits inside.
“We learned how to play cricket,’’ said Joyce Kelly, which was amazing to her husband Joe. He said he learned more about the English sport in a few minutes Saturday than he did living in England for two years.
The Kellys both said they thought they knew history but learned a lot more from the chandler, the blacksmith and the weavers.
“I was overwhelmed,’’ he said. “I didn’t know how anything was done.”
“I thought it was incredible,’’ said Laurie Longwell, who is visiting from Michigan.
Michael Colombino said, “That blacksmith is a wealth of knowledge.”
Longwell and Colombino didn’t make it to the cricket demonstration because of a sudden, hard rain, but they said they look forward to a return visit.
As for the blacksmith, volunteer Tom Hartley, he didn’t dodge any questions and usually had an answer between the clangs of hammering hot metal on the anvil.
There may have been a larger crowd were it not for the authentic English weather.