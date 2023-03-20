There’s one expression journalist unfailing use for describing foul weather events: Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of…

That would apply to Saturday’s Colonial Days observance at Fort Frederica, where the crowd arrived under umbrellas and stood under canvas to watch the demonstrations on how British settlers of the fortified town of Frederica lived in the 1740s.

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…