History will come alive this weekend at Fort Frederica National Monument.
The 2023 Fort Frederica Colonial Days Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the monument, 6515 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
“Colonial Days are a fun and interactive glimpse of our past and the rich history that surrounds us,” said the fort’s superintendent, Gary Ingram. “I always enjoy this festival at the fort.”
The festival focuses on the history of the struggle between Great Britain and Span to expand their empires in the New World in the 18th Century. Volunteers from the region will be on hand to help the National Park Service bring the story to life.
Soldiers from Fort Frederica’s volunteer regiment will portray the 42nd Regiment of Foot and explain their role in determining the future of the colony of Georgia with musket and cannon firing demonstrations.
The Highland Independent Company of Darien will bring to life the history of the Scottish Highlanders stationed in Georgia in the 1730s and 1740s.
There will also be living historians demonstrating what life was like for the colonists who lived there during the 18th Century, complete with demonstrations of blacksmithing, canoe making and textile production, among others.
The colonial family on hand, all in period-appropriate attire, will host children’s games and colonial cricket.
Admission to the festival is free.
For more information about the festival or anything dealing with Fort Frederica, including volunteer opportunities, call the park’s visitor center at 912-638-3639 or visit the monument’s website at www.nps.gov/fofr.
Fort Frederica events and information are also shared on Fort Frederica’s Facebook page.
