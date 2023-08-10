Fort Frederica was built in 1736 by the British in what at the time was frontier territory also contested by the Spanish.
A victory by the British in 1742 over Spanish forces invading the fort from Cuba confirmed Georgia was British territory.
But Fort Frederica’s story goes far beyond the time of the British occupation, and those stories will be shared nationwide thanks to the efforts of Bob Lumas, a park guide.
Fort Frederica is now featured on two cultural history networks — National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, at bps.gov.orgs.1205 and at The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, at nps.gov/subjects/reconstruction/ network.htm.
“It adds more layers to the park,” Lumas said. “Many things happened on these grounds. Significant things happened here.”
The Underground Railroad website includes a site map that show’s the fort’s history through archaeology, as well as an overview of the fort’s history and culture.
The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network facilitates and reviews Reconstruction Era related research and collaboration with affiliated sites and programs through agreements and partnerships. This network is nationwide and works to provide opportunities for visitors to connect to the stories of Reconstruction.
Lumas said he believes the addition of Fort Frederica to the websites could increase the number of visitors.
Phil Officer, supervisory park ranger at Fort Frederica, said the acceptance in the two cultural history networks was an achievement.
“These networks are made up of sites that help to tell the stories of the struggle for freedom and the reconstruction of America following the Civil War,” he said. “We would like to let the community know that we are committed to teaching the visiting public of the Golden Isles the significance of our history in this area, and that through our inclusion in these networks visitors will better understand our cultures and stories.”
