Fort Frederica enlargement heads to president

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said he’s worked to expand the boundaries of Fort Frederica National Monument since he first arrived on Capitol Hill. With the heavy lifting and cooperation of untold numbers of people and bipartisan cooperation in both chambers of Congress, the massive public lands bill that provides for the Frederica expansion now awaits the signature of the president.
“In fact, the two previous sessions in which I’ve been a member, I’ve had this legislation pass each session, in the 114th Congress as well as the 115th,” said Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st District. “Now we’ve finally got it passed, out of the Senate and out of the House, and now it’s sitting on the president’s desk, so we’re excited.
“In fact — and I’m going to share a real quick story with you — this morning I happened to see one of our legislative aides who was with us four years ago, and she was so excited. She’s since moved on to another office, but she was so excited and congratulated us on it, because she had actually worked on it four years ago. It’s big news for us — we’re very excited about this.”
Carter said he thinks persistence, not giving up on the issue of Frederica, led to its inclusion in this major piece of legislation.
“These type of things are very important,” Carter said. “This is a historical piece of property here that’s included, Fort Frederica, because the history, if you look at it — it was designed by Gen. Oglethorpe, (then there is) the War of Jenkins’ Ear, and everything that happened between the (local British soldiers) and the Spanish troops, and the Battle of Bloody Marsh. It’s just historic and part of our history and part of what makes Georgia so great.”
The bill — S. 47, the Natural Resources Management Act — passed the Senate by a vote of 92-8 on Feb. 12, where it received the support of Georgia Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, and passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 363-62.
“This is going to preserve the history and the legacy of this landmark for all Georgians and generations to come, and we’re just very excited here in the office because we’ve worked on this ever since we’ve been here,” Carter said. “And to see it come to fruition, and just gives us a real good feeling.”
The bill changes a 1936 law to increase Fort Frederica’s maximum boundary limit from 250 acres to 305 acres, which includes 21 acres purchased by the St. Simons Land Trust for $3.5 million in 2007 for this purpose.
Voting for the bill in the House were U.S. Reps. Carter, Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-2), Drew Ferguson (R-3), Hank Johnson (D-4), John Lewis (D-5), Lucy McBath (D-6), Rob Woodall (R-7), Austin Scott (R-8), Doug Collins (R-9), Barry Loudermilk (R-11), Rick Allen (R-12) and David Scott (D-13).
Voting no were U.S. Reps. Jody Hice (R-10) and Tom Graves (R-14).