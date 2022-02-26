As Black History Month comes to a close, folks are invited Saturday to celebrate the lasting legacy of African Americans from right here in the Golden Isles during a daylong lineup of events at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island.
The festivities include a tribute to Robert S. Abbott, an island-born, turn-of-the-century Black newspaper pioneer, as well as a performance by the renowned Gullah Geechee Shouters. Event organizers also will offer shuttles from Fort Frederica to the nearby Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, where visitors can tour the museum and purchase delicious soul food prepared by local caterer Isaiah Brown.
Events take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include presentations on the unique Gullah Geechee culture established here in the Georgia sea islands.
“We are holding this event to highlight the contributions of African Americans, not only to our country, but especially right here in our community,” said Fort Frederica Deputy Superintendent Steve Theus.
Local resident Latanya Abbott Austin will give a presentation at noon about her great-granduncle, Robert S. Abbott, the founder of the Chicago Defender. An attorney who could not get work in Chicago because of his skin color, Abbott established his newspaper in late 19th century to keep African Americans informed in the decades after emancipation.
Born on St. Simons Island, Abbott’s father Thomas Abbott was an enslaved man on Oatland Plantation, which was established on the grounds of the fort. Abbott, who would emerge as one of America’s first millionaires, later returned to St. Simons to erect a monument in honor of his father. That obelisk remains on the grounds of Fort Frederica today. Latanya Abbott Austin is also active in the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute.
The Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters will give a performance at 12:30 p.m., displaying the inspired combination of African rhythms, lively percussion and gospel-infused singing that is both unique to this region and a national treasure.
“We especially want to highlight the accomplishments of Mr. Robert Abbott, Theus said. “He is part of our park experience, and his contributions extend nationally. And being part of the Gullah Geechee corridor, it is great to have the shouters come out and perform and share that heritage with our visitors as well.”
Griffen Lotson will also be give a presentation on the Gullah Geechee culture and its roots in coastal Georgia. Exhibitors on hand will demonstrate time-honored cultural traditions such as sweetgrass basketweaving.
Admission is free.
The National Parks Service requires mask be worn inside buildings on the park premises and in large crowds.