A former vice principal formerly accused of child molestation is in the process of suing the child that made the allegation and his parents.
Eric Cabrera is seeking damages in excess of $100,000 from the Bassett family for allegations made against him that resulted in the loss of his job, pension benefits, accruing more than $20,000 in legal costs, $1,300 in counseling costs, dramatically altering his career path and resulting in his wife filing for bankruptcy.
He filed his first complaint in May of this year, and followed that up with amended complaints filed July 8 and Aug 19.
Cabrera was a vice principal at Oglethorpe Elementary School on St. Simons Island in June 2018 when a former student, Caden Anderson Bassett, entered a substance abuse and mental health treatment facility in Alabama. According to Glynn County Police reports included with the first amended complaint, it was upon entering the facility that Bassett first alleged indecent acts by Cabrera.
Bassett allegedly told the staff member that around four years earlier, after school and in a locked classroom, Cabrera exposed himself, pulled down Bassett’s pants and underwear and fondled Bassett’s genitals. The police reports state Bassett said this drew to a quick conclusion when an adult woman he wasn’t able to name tried to enter the classroom.
A staff member at the Alabama facility reported the claims to state Division of Family and Children Services personnel in Glynn County, who then forwarded the allegations to Glynn County Police.
Bassett repeated the story through several interviews, and Cabrera was arrested, some of his possessions seized and he spent nine days in jail before bonding out.
The District Attorney’s Office dropped prosecution of the case in December because, according to the filing, there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward on the matter.
According to the complaint, the molestation incident “never happened,” “was an impossibility,” and Cabrera “never molested or had any type of inappropriate contact or interaction” with Bassett.
One aspect of the case may already be decided — on Aug. 8, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane ruled slander claims made by Cabrera against Bassett and his parents — Robin Aaron Bassett and Ian Anderson Bassett — are barred by law because of absolute immunity stemming from, for instance, Caden Bassett’s first made claim, which was to a psychiatrist. Therefore Count 1 and parts of Counts 4 and 5 of the complaint are dismissed.
Recently, Cabrera filed a motion for reconsideration of the slander claims.
Lane, however, allowed Counts 2, 3 and the non-slander portions of Counts 4 and 5 to continue. In Count 2 — liability for malicious prosecution — Cabrera argues, “Defendant Caden Anderson Bassett’s efforts resulting in the prosecution were done with malice — in that defendant’s allegations were false, baseless and intended to harm plaintiff and taken with utter disregard for the consequences to plaintiff.”
In Count 3, liability for intentional infliction of emotional distress, Cabrera states Bassett engaged in intentional and/or reckless conduct that was extreme and outrageous, causing the plaintiff to suffer emotional distress.
Counts 4 and 5 specifically address the parents, arguing they’re liable for their minor child’s intentional harmful acts, and that they failed to properly supervise and control their child to prevent an incident like the one involved from happening.
Cabrera filed a second amended complaint Aug. 19, which includes the first amended complaint and adds a Count 6, stating Bassett is liable for negligence per se, in that he willfully and knowingly gave a false report to law enforcement, in violation of state law.
The statute cited is on making a false report of a crime, which is a misdemeanor.
In the defense’s July 15 motion to dismiss, the Bassett family argues, regarding Count 2, “Here, there is nothing to suggest that Caden did anything more than relay information to law enforcement officers who then made an independent decision to investigate plaintiff and arrest him. Caden did not urge law enforcement to begin criminal proceedings against plaintiff. This was the choice of law enforcement.”
They also point out that the District Attorney’s Office didn’t entirely dismiss the case, just suspended prosecution, and state, “This matter has not terminated.”
Regarding Counts 4 and 5, the family argues, “Plaintiff wants to hold the parents individually liable for slander where all they were doing was cooperating with law enforcement and answering questions posed to them and without any suggestion that they were acting in bad faith or with malice.”
There has yet to be a ruling on reconsideration of the slander allegations.