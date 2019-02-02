In a bench trial held Thursday, Glynn County Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett found Richard Scott Thompson guilty of two counts of aggravated stalking. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one year and a maximum of up to 20 years in state prison.
Authorities arrested Thompson — a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia — in July 2018 after his former girlfriend had a restraining order taken out on him the previous month. At the time of his arrest, he was said to have aggressively followed her in his car, personally surveilled her residence and sent harassing emails. She said in an affidavit he also drove through her neighborhood and confronted her several while she was walking her dogs.
Thompson was appointed as U.S. attorney in 2001 and served until resigning in January 2004 under allegations of abuse of authority. State Sen. Donnie Lavan Streat, D-Nicholls, was found not guilty of state corruption allegations in 2002, but Thompson said he was going to open a federal investigation. Streat’s attorney filed a complaint alleging Thompson was trying to help a Republican friend who was running for Streat’s seat. Thompson later said he was leaving the Justice Department because he wanted to work in private practice.
Gov. Sonny Perdue later appointed Thompson to the State Board of Workers’ Compensation in 2009, which Thompson chaired at one point, before he left the board four years later. He left his law firm in August 2017.
Days before he quit the firm, local law enforcement arrested him for violating an earlier restraining order taken out by his former girlfriend. And, that followed a 2016 restraining order filed by the same woman for other alleged stalking behavior.
The day after the issuance of the July 2018 arrest warrant, a Toombs County deputy sheriff saw Thompson driving his Volvo along South Thompson Road near Vidalia, where he formerly had a law office. The deputy learned of the active arrest warrant and followed Thompson until his car stopped at a dead end, and — according to the incident report — Thompson put a .22-caliber Ruger handgun to his head as the deputy approached.
The deputy ordered Thompson to drop the gun and step out of the car — Thompson ended up putting the weapon to his head one more time before leaving it in the vehicle and exiting. The deputy reported finding suicide letters within the car.
There was a psychiatric examination ordered in Thompson’s case Aug. 10 of 2018, but he recently changed his mind and declined to go through the procedure.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.