The retrial of a former Glynn Middle School teacher begins this morning, nearly five months after a jury deadlocked on three charges of an eight-count indictment.
In the first trial, the judge found the prosecution didn’t put forth enough evidence to justify sending to the jury two counts of obscene internet contact with a child, and issued a directed verdict on both counts. The jury then found Tyler James Coen not guilty of three counts of obscene internet contact with a child.
The three charges the current jury is to decide are on two counts of child molestation and one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors. Coen allegedly used a messaging app to send pornographic images to boys younger than 16.
For a case that’s received a fair amount of attention, few people in the original 50-person jury pool acknowledged during the selection process that they heard of the matter. However, several people with jobs involving the schools or with young people in general were aware of the case. The court dismissed 16 prospective jurors, for varying reasons, before attorneys for the prosecution and defense began working through their challenges.
Opening statements are slated to begin shortly after 9 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.