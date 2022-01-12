Former St. Marys Mayor Jerry Brandon, a University of Georgia graduate, has attended most of the team’s home and away games for decades, though he missed the national championship game in 1981.
He was not going to be denied this time.
Brandon drove to the championship game in Indianapolis with his brother Pete this past weekend for the game.
Despite the slow start, Brandon said he was optimistic about Georgia’s chances because the game was close at halftime.
“I kept waiting for us to get going,” he said. “I was happy at halftime to be close.”
He said Georgia fans outnumbered Alabama fans two to one.
“They were pretty loud,” he said. “We were surrounded by a bunch of enthusiastic fans."
Kelee Ringo’s interception with less than two minutes in the game sealed the victory.
“It happened right in front of us,” he said. "There was nobody in front of him except white jerseys. That pick-six locked the door."
Needless to say, Georgia fans erupted in joy after the interception.
“We were going nuts,” he said.
Brandon said he and most of the Georgia fans remained in the stadium to see the national championship trophy presentation, with confetti falling throughout the stadium.
“It was a great game to see,” he said. “The consequences were greater, of course.”
Until Monday’s game, Brandon said his all-time favorite game to attend in person was the 2018 Rose Bowl in a double overtime thriller, with the Dawgs prevailing 54-48.
“It couldn’t have been better,” he said of the team’s second national championship. “I enjoyed the heck out of it."