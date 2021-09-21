A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives from St. Simons Island announced Monday plans to seek a state Senate post.
Jeff Jones said he will be a candidate in 2022 for the Senate 3 seat now held by Republican Sheila McNeill. Jones served three two-year terms in the House District 167 post before losing the seat to Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, in the 2020 Republican primary.
McNeill indicated in August she will run for another two-year term.
The Senate 3rd District post takes in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties.
In a press release emailed to The News on Monday, Jones said managing the state’s multi-billion dollar budget is important, but it’s not the only challenge facing Georgia.
He said he would push to replace the Dominion voting system with a secure paper ballot system, including a true “voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPT),” ideally in time for next year’s elections.
“A fundamental problem with Dominion is that the VVPT voting record is in machine-readable barcode, not human-readable form,” he said.
Jones would like to strengthen penalties for individuals who violate voting integrity laws and voter trust.
“I also want to, once and for all, ban Critical Race Theory from our public schools by law, not just by an executive order,” he said. “If there is one thing we’ve learned under the Biden Administration (it’s) the importance of enacting laws, not simply issuing executive orders.
“Our future generations deserve an honest look at the history of our country, not the distorted lies of Critical Race Theory. Gov. Kemp banned Critical Race Theory by an executive order, and I applaud him for that. But if Stacey Abrams has her way and becomes governor, she’ll do away with the executive order and push Critical Race Theory in our schools.”
As a senator, Jones would like to pass other laws that would:
• Create a “Second Amendment Protection Act,” including “Constitutional Carry,” preventing the federal government from infringing on the constitutional rights of Georgians.
• Protect student-athletes from having to compete against athletes who are born a different gender.
• Ban cross-gender public access restrooms.
• Protect campus free speech for persons of all political and religious beliefs.
• Limit the governor’s authority to unilaterally enact statewide controls when those controls seek to limit Georgians’ personal freedoms. Such authority should only be granted with specific approval by the General Assembly.
“Proudly, my voting record reflects that I listen to the people,” he said. “I have not and will not vote for legislation merely bowing to the wishes of Georgia’s political leadership unless it best serves the citizens.”
Jones and his wife Lisa of 33 years have owned and operated local car wash and quick lube stores for over 25 years.
“Nothing like owning and operating a small business to understand the issues hard working Georgians face every single day — in particular, the impact of government controlling when and how we operate businesses, small and large, in today’s world,” Jones said.
Jones served 15 years on the executive board of Safe Harbor Children’s Center, four of them as board chair, and served on executive boards for St. Simons Christian School, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Red Cross.
Primary elections in Georgia are set for May 24, 2022. The general election will be held roughly six months later on Nov. 8.