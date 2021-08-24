Former State Rep. Jeff Jones plans to run for office again in 2022, but he has his sights set on the State Senate this time around.
Jones, who represented District 167 (which covers parts of Glynn, McIntosh and Long counties) from 2015 to 2020, announced Monday he intends to run for the State Senate District 3 seat in the 2022 elections. That office, — which covers all of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Brantley counties and part of Charlton County — is currently held by Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick.
Jones lost his bid for a fourth term to represent District 167 last year when he was defeated in the 2020 Republican primary by current Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend.
“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Glynn, McIntosh and Long counties during my three terms as their District 167 State Representative,” Jones said in a news release. “We accomplished a great deal during those six years.
“Now, with Georgia facing a wave of critical, challenging issues, it is time for new and energetic representation in the Georgia Senate so that the best interests of all of Southeast Georgia are represented. If voters do not believe I will first and foremost represent them in all matters, then I should not be elected to the Georgia Senate.”
Among the “critical issues” Jones said he wants to address through legislation are replacing Dominion voting systems with a secure paper ballot system, preventing the teaching of critical race theory in public schools and passing legislation that prevents the federal government from infringing on citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
Outside of politics, Jones and his wife, Lisa, owned and operated car wash and quick lube stores in Glynn County for more than 25 years.