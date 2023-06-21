DSC_0056.jpg
Buy Now

City officials and members of the Brunswick Housing Authority met in City Hall in March to discuss allegations against the authority.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Cosby Johnson claiming Johnson’s decision to remove him from the BHA commission was a violation of his due process rights.

Johnson and Kitts — along with their respective attorneys, City Attorney Brian Corry and Stewart Duggan of Rome law firm Brinson Askew Berry — sparred over the issue on March 1 at a hearing at City Hall. Johnson, wielding a report prepared by the state Department of Housing and Urban Development and allegations from housing authority staffers, took Kitts to task on his conduct and actions taken and not taken by the Brunswick Housing Authority under his leadership.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.