A gift to College of Coastal Georgia recently grew to have an even larger impact, thanks to a former professor’s desire to contribute to the college’s future.
George Dupuy announced in 2021 that he made CCGA’s Athletic Department a beneficiary of his estate, established through a charitable remainder unitrust (CRUT). At the time, the donation was to be split between the college and Dupuy’s alma mater, the College of William and Mary.
Dupuy has since decided to give the full donation to the college.
A CRUT is a philanthropic tool in which the beneficiary receives the donation upon the passing of the donor.
Dupuy, a former professor of management for the School Business and Public Management, said he hopes the funds will be used to bring additional sports to the college, which can appeal to prospective students and bring the local community together for sporting events, thereby enriching the college experience.
“In the meantime, Coastal Georgia can make plans about how to use the funds for their athletic program,” Dupuy said. “If more sports are added, then funds will be needed to build and maintain sports venues. For example, a large field house would provide shelter for many sports to practice in inclement weather. It could also be a location for graduation on campus.
Dupuy worked at the college from 2009 to 2016. He’s long been committed to serving its students and dedicated to help the college grow. He chose in 2021 to support the athletics program because of the general appeal of good college sports programs to prospective students and student-athletes.
“Having intercollegiate sports programs is important in attracting a student who wants to participate and/or watch,” Dupuy said in 2021. “Also, intercollegiate sports programs help foster school spirit and satisfaction.”
Before coming to CCGA, Dupuy had a career in business and higher education. He worked in banking and human resource consulting before teaching management, marketing, strategy, ethics and entrepreneurship in higher education settings. He also previously served as dean of two business schools and earned tenure at each institution where he worked.
Dupuy earned a bachelor of arts in sociology with a minor in business at the College of William and Mary and both an MBA and Ph.D. in business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He is now retired on St. Simons Island.