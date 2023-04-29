Dr. George Dupuy

Dr. George Dupuy is pictured with his wife Joyce.

 Provided photo

A gift to College of Coastal Georgia recently grew to have an even larger impact, thanks to a former professor’s desire to contribute to the college’s future.

George Dupuy announced in 2021 that he made CCGA’s Athletic Department a beneficiary of his estate, established through a charitable remainder unitrust (CRUT). At the time, the donation was to be split between the college and Dupuy’s alma mater, the College of William and Mary.

More from this section

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.