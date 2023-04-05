Three local law enforcement officers who were not hired in 2021 to be the Glynn County police chief have dropped their discrimination lawsuit against the county’s leadership.
Their decision to drop the suit comes as the county commission moves closer to hiring a new full-time chief.
The federal lawsuit filed by Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales, Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith and retired Glynn County Police Capt. Marissa Tindale was dropped by the plaintiffs on March 24.
The trio sued the county in March 2022 claiming county officials, including then county manager Alan Ours and the Glynn County commissioners, had predetermined they would only consider a Black man to be chief in the wake of the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, which brought national attention to the issue of race and policing in Glynn County.
All three claimed in the lawsuit that when they applied in March 2021 for the chief’s job they had impeccable credentials but were never interviewed because they were not Black men. Tindale and Morales are Latinos and Smith is a Black.
In a response to the lawsuit, the county denied the allegations and defended its hiring practices.
Morales said on Monday that the county has shown an effort to change its hiring practices and that he and other plaintiffs didn’t want to use more of the taxpayer’s money to pay for the county’s defense of the lawsuit.
“We collectively felt we got Glynn County’s attention, and while there are still missteps, they’re doing what they can to improve the hiring process,” he said.
Jacques Battiste became the county’s first Black police chief as a result of those hiring practices in July 2021. He took over a department under intense scrutiny following the Arbery case and a scandal that led to former chief John Powell and three of his top brass being indicted for allegedly ignoring improper relationships between an officer and confidential informants on the now-defunct Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Powell was placed on administrative leave when the scandal became public in February 2020 and was fired in January 2021. Also in January 2021, Jay Wiggins, who had been serving as chief, announced his retirement.
Rickey Evans, chief of the Kingsland Police Department today, steered the department for months in 2021 before Battiste’s hiring, which was not without its own hiccups. Battiste was hired with the help of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police but did not have Georgia certification as an officer at the time. He later earned that certification.
Battiste lasted 18 months in the position before resigning abruptly in December 2022 citing public pressure and scrutiny as reasons for leaving.
O’Neal Jackson has served as interim police chief since then.
County officials are currently interviewing candidates and narrowing the field of 35 applicants.
Officials said in February the entire process will be handled by county officials without outside consultants. A panel including County Manager Bill Fallon, Human Resources Director Orah Reed as well as others from the community and individuals with law enforcement experience will narrow down the finalists.
The Police Advisory Panel and the county commission will be involved during the final interview process.
Commissioners said in February that they are looking for someone who will build trust in the community, build relationships with the community and who puts the safety of the community first.