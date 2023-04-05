Three local law enforcement officers who were not hired in 2021 to be the Glynn County police chief have dropped their discrimination lawsuit against the county’s leadership.

Their decision to drop the suit comes as the county commission moves closer to hiring a new full-time chief.

