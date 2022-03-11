Latham Saddler believes he is the most qualified candidate seeking the Georgia Republican Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, especially with what’s unfolding in Ukraine.
He served eight years as a Navy SEAL officer, including tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq before receiving orders to serve as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration.
Saddler, who was in Brunswick to attend the state of the Port of Brunswick presentation Wednesday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, agreed to an interview with The News prior to the event.
“I’ve seen firsthand what our adversaries are doing to harm us,” he said. “I’m the only candidate with national security experience in this race.”
As for the ongoing conflict in Europe, Saddler said: “Putin saw a window of opportunity.”
He said he has heard the same concerns from citizens across the state during his campaign stops: inflation, national security, the Ukraine invasion, and the fact they don’t believe they have a voice in government.
He acknowledged he is behind frontrunner Herschel Walker in the polls, but Saddler said he does well in the debates and expects to beat the former University of Georgia football legend in the primary election, whose campaign stops are “choreographed.”
“Celebrities are not going to win this race,” he said. “That’s not going to get the job done against Raphael Warnock in November.”
Saddler said he expects he and Walker will face each other in a runoff, where the debates will show he is better prepared to serve.
“I’m the only candidate that can check both boxes: beat Warnock and national security experience,” he said. “The entire state will find out who I am.”