A former Kingsland resident will serve more than 2 years in federal prison for defrauding the government out of $149,000 with a COVID-19 small business relief scam, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District of Georgia.

Mack Devon Knight, 45, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to 29 months in federal prison for two counts of wire fraud, Estes said. Knight will serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal prison system. Additionally, Knight was ordered to repay the $149,000 he stole from the Small Business Administration through the phony Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application.

