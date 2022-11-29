A former U.S. Navy serviceman stationed in Camden County will serve more than six years in federal prison for distributing sexually-exploitative images of children, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Anthony Gabriel Ortiz, 23, a former petty officer at Submarine Base Kings Bay, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to 74 months in federal prison.
As a result of his sentencing on a charge of distribution of child pornography, Ortiz was also ordered to pay $19,000 in restitution, serve 15 years of probation upon release from prison and to register as a sexual offender.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood presided over the sentencing.
Ortiz pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.
Ortiz was serving at a Naval nuclear power and weapons station in Charleston, S.C., in early 2019 when Canadian authorities discovered he was using online messaging applications to share and distribute images of child pornography.
Investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police contacted Homeland Security Investigations agents, who reached out to officers with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
Shortly after Ortiz transferred to Kings Bay in April 2019, he was confronted with the evidence by Naval and federal investigators.
After Ortiz confessed to possessing and distributing child pornography online, investigators found him to be in possession of hundreds of images and videos of child sexual exploitation.
“Distributing child pornography shares the pain of victimization endlessly for innocent children who have been exploited,” Estes said.
“Anthony Ortiz is being held accountable for perpetuating the harm to these vulnerable victims.”
There is no parole in the federal prison system.