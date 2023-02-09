Ronnie Douglas is enjoying his new-found free time and a lot more yard space these days.
Twenty-two years living in the Jekyll Island Campground didn’t allow for much of a front yard during the two decades he served as campground manager.
Douglas announced his retirement at the end of 2022 after logging 25 years with the Jekyll Island Authority.
Douglas, whose retirement officially began Jan. 1, 2023, looks back fondly on his experience on Jekyll, during which he saw the campground become a significantly more popular destination and witnessed a complete revitalization of the island.
“I’ve enjoyed working for Jekyll Island Authority,” Douglas said. “… I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years.”
The Jekyll Campground sits on 18 wooded acres and has 179 camp sites. The campground is undergoing an expansion now that includes new campsites and bathhouses.
A Brunswick native, Douglas and his father worked for the JIA for 33 years. Douglas chose to pursue a similar career path when he moved back to Glynn County in 2000 after serving eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps and holding several corporate jobs.
“I think everybody likes coming home,” he said. “The position was open, so I was very fortunate to start working. I’ve always liked camping. I’ve always been an outdoors person. That’s how I raised my kids.”
He lived in the campground in a fifth-wheel camper with his wife.
When they first moved into the campground, Douglas said there were many vacant campsites and not nearly as many campers as Jekyll hosts today.
Soon after he got started in his new job, Douglas suggested to his boss that he travel to RV shows along the country’s East Coast, sharing the story of Jekyll and encouraging campers to come visit.
He served as an ambassador for the island in this way for almost a decade, until the campground became so popular it was often filled to capacity.
Jekyll was never a hard sell, Douglas said, with its beaches, live oaks, bike paths, laid-back atmosphere and other attractions.
“We started having to turn people away because we were sold out all the time,” Douglas said.
When Jones Hooks came onboard as the authority’s executive director in 2008, Douglas sat down with him to discuss a future expansion of the campground.
Those conversations are coming to fruition. The campground expansion work is currently underway.
The campground has many guests who return regularly, and Douglas knows many by name. He’s seen their children grow up, met their pets and formed lasting friendships with many families.
“I think it’s very important to have an onsite manager because you’re there with the guests 24 hours and you get to know the people,” Douglas said. “They know my name, my wife’s name, my dog’s name.”
Douglas was essentially always on the clock. His phone stayed on 24/7. In emergency situations, he was always just a phone call away for campers.
He has plenty of stories to tell — often humorous — about the happenings he witnessed living in the campground.
His stories run the gamut from learning about potentially nude guests sitting by the campfire to dealing with overnight parties or teenage boys stealing coins from the laundry machines — then using those same coins to buy items at the campsite store.
Douglas is excited now to slow down some in retirement, spend time with his grandchildren and fish whenever he wants. The past month has been one of yard work and fewer middle-of-the-night phone calls.
Douglas said he chose to retire because he knew it was time.
“You now when it’s time to step away and let somebody new take over with their ideas,” he said.