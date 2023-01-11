Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violence incident.
Jack Bonner, who formerly served as deputy director of training for ICE at FLETC, pleaded guilty in Glynn County Superior Court to one count of aggravated assault, one count of simple battery under the state’s Family Act, and one count of hindering an emergency phone call.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Bonner to four years of confinement for the aggravated assault charge and six years of probation to follow on the condition that Bonner have no contact with his wife and no violent contact with another woman, according to court records.
Bonner was also sentenced to one year confinement for the simple battery charge and one year of confinement for the hindering an emergency call charge, both of which are set to run concurrently with the other sentences.
Bonner was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, on suspicion that two days earlier he had assaulted a woman police referred to as his girlfriend, fired a pistol in her home, and later assaulted his wife.
A police report obtained by The News at the time said Bonner and his girlfriend, a neighbor who lived behind him in the Marshes of Mackay neighborhood, arrived at her home after having drinks on Jekyll Island when they began arguing and Bonner became confrontational.
The report went on to say that Bonner began hitting her, attempted to remove her clothes and fired a pistol toward a piece of furniture. He then jumped on her when she ran to her bed, began choking her, pointing a gun at her and threatening her, the report said.
Bonner’s wife told police she witnessed the choking and threats when she came into the room, prompting Bonner to hit his wife, the report said. Bonner fled the scene when the woman identified as his girlfriend ran to the other room to get a gun.
Bonner was arrested two days later and indicted on March 24. He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on Friday following the sentencing and is being held in protective custody until he is transferred to the state prison system.