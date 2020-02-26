Former Golden Ray contractor OK with large-scale effort

Despite delays, potential pollutant leaks, and possible violations of federal laws and regulations, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood observed during an all-day hearing Tuesday that either way she rules, it appears what’s termed as a large-scale demolition process is in the cards for the wreck of the M/V Golden Ray.
Donjon-SMIT, the marine salvage partnership formerly contracted to provide services for the Golden Ray, filed a request for preliminary injunction Feb. 13 to halt work on the wreck as it stands, arguing that allowing it to go forward would risk serious environmental damage.
The owner of the Golden Ray and its insurer changed plans in December and awarded the services to T&T Salvage with the understanding the company would pursue a large-scale removal plan.
Attorneys for all sides presented their case in U.S. District Court in Brunswick Tuesday.
Donjon-SMIT testimony
Douglas Martin, one of the directors for the SMIT side of Donjon-SMIT, testified that regardless of warnings Donjon-SMIT gave about environmental harms that could come from large-scale demolition, the partnership was willing to carry out such an order, as they are the named service provider in the contract they had with Golden Ray owner Hyundai Glovis.
Martin said the entire reason for the partnership to exist in the first place is a requirement made under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, a law that emerged from response to the Exxon Valdez disaster. OPA-90 exists, according to Donjon-SMIT, to ensure rapid response to wrecks like the Golden Ray and to prevent delays that would happen if the vessel’s owner had to put the salvage operation through a competitive bid process.
However, it is the very process that occurred in the latter months of 2019.
Martin said a fair amount of pollutants are still floating within the vessel, both inside and out of the more than 4,000 vehicles in the ship’s interior.
According to a document provided as part of the administrative record in Donjon-SMIT’s lawsuit, 380,246 gallons of oil were onboard when the Golden Ray left port. Since the grounding, workers have removed 330,994 gallons of oil and water mix. Some 25,015 gallons of oil and water mix were skimmed and 19,701 gallons of water taken off and skimmed, leaving 43,939 gallons of oil aboard the vessel.
Over the course of four hours on the stand, Martin said Donjon-SMIT’s previous experience in large-scale operations shows they could go about dismantling the Golden Ray not like giant slices of bread, but from the top down. After removing sections of the starboard side of the ship, workers could then remove cars from the inside while the ship’s hull served to prevent pollutants contained within from escaping into the St. Simons Sound.
Martin testified that the process the Donjon-SMIT team developed would have — and should have — gone into effect in November, taking around two months to reach the centerline of the ship and another three months after that to completely remove the vessel from the seabed.
He said Hyundai Glovis and its insurer, North of England P&I Club, chose not to provide Donjon-SMIT’s plan to the Coast Guard and instead violated at least the spirit if not the word of OPA-90 by reopening the salvage bidding process and delaying removal of the vessel by a matter of months.
The Coast Guard went along with the move, citing regulatory authority to allow the owner to do so under exceptional circumstances. Martin said such exceptional circumstances didn’t exist, and a deviation from the vessel response plan should only occur if there are such circumstances and the contractor can’t or won’t provide the services requested.
That wasn’t the case here, Martin said. He asserted that while Donjon-SMIT would have and did advise against such large-scale demolition plans, it would have carried them out. All the owner and the insurer had to do was ask, he said.
Surprised reaction
Judge Wood said she wasn’t astonished but was very surprised to hear such statements after reading Donjon-SMIT’s filings with the court, in which the partnership argued using a large-scale removal method would result in an environmental catastrophe, which was her understanding as to why Donjon-SMIT sought quick action by the court to issue a preliminary injunction to halt work by T&T Salvage.
Paul Hankins, Donjon-SMIT’s vice president for salvage operations and project manager for the Golden Ray, testified that it was his understanding the partnership — under the OPA-90 contract — was to provide salvage expertise for the vessel. Instead, he said it appeared the owner brought in Global Salvage Consultancy to provide expertise, and the Unified Command deferred to the owner and GSC instead of Donjon-SMIT.
GSC, in a report and analysis provided Nov. 26, argued for large-scale demolition. Hyundai Glovis relayed this information to Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt, the federal on-scene coordinator, in a Dec. 19 memo.
“By cutting larger sections, fewer time-consuming and pollution-threatening cuts are required for the wreck removal, which means the operation will proceed in a significantly faster and more-efficient manner,” Hyundai Glovis wrote.
The company also said despite what Donjon-SMIT claimed were the benefits of a smaller-scale effort, “small section demolition will take longer and increase the risks and exposures... . With more ‘cuts’ come more opportunities for accident, injury and contamination. Thus, as explained in GSC’s report, the large section demolition is preferable to small section demolition.”
Exposures included environmental contamination risk, the wreck’s exposure to environmental conditions, commercial and recreational impact from navigation obstruction, exposure of residents and tourists to the visual obstruction of the wreck and equipment, exposure to work-related injury and government monitoring and expenses.
Action and reaction
Witt signed a decision letter Dec. 21 allowing for T&T Salvage to take over from Donjon-SMIT, which triggered a Dec. 23 letter to Hyundai Glovis from Donjon-SMIT Managing Director Tim Williamson accusing the company and its insurer of breach of contract and default of obligations. He claimed they violated OPA-90 and applicable federal regulations.
The next day, Witt sent a letter to Williamson saying the vessel response deviation was indeed in line with federal regulations, and that the Coast Guard and he are not the appropriate people to handle such disputes, which should be between Donjon-SMIT, the owner and the insurer.
Attorney David Reisman of Louisiana law firm Liskow & Lewis sent a letter the same day to Hankins, instructing him to, “In short, stand down.” Reisman wrote that the owners and the insurer were “shocked and dismayed” by Donjon-SMIT’s conduct regarding the Golden Ray and disagreed with the partnership’s approach to the operation.
Reisman stated Donjon-SMIT had numerous opportunities to explain its small-scale demolition plan or adopt the owner’s preferred large-scale demolition method, but made the decision to stick with a process that wasn’t OK with either Hyundai Glovis or North of England P&I Club. Therefore, the owner and insurer chose to find a company that would accomplish the Golden Ray’s removal in the method they preferred.
“Your allegation that the (federal on-scene coordinator or FOSC) ‘turns a blind eye to the regulations’ is untrue and unprofessional,” Reisman wrote. “In granting the deviation request, the FOSC followed not only the spirit but also the letter of the regulations. As a matter that is squarely within the U.S. Coast Guard’s expertise, the decision to grant the deviation request is afforded substantial deference under the Administrative Procedures Act.”
Reisman continued, “Your e-mail is replete with defamatory statements. While owners and the club hereby reserve all rights in this regard, including but not limited to legal action against DJS, Donjon, and you, we would prefer that DJS step back, assess its actions, and allow reason — and the order of the U.S. Coast Guard — to prevail. We hereby call for an immediate end to DJS’ campaign of tortious, false and misleading allegations and for DJS to allow for the wreck of the Golden Ray to be removed without any further distractions.”
The Chaffee Amendment
But after all the allegations cast between the parties involved in the Golden Ray salvage, the decision from the court could hinge on a few words inserted into Coast Guard reauthorization regulations 24 years ago. The Chaffee Amendment, named after the former Rhode Island Republican senator, states the federal on-scene coordinator can approve deviation from the vessel response plan by the owner if the FOSC “determines that the deviation from the response plan would provide for a more expeditious or effective response to the spill or mitigation of its environmental effects.”
Attorneys for the Coast Guard claim the Donjon-SMIT plan was problematic as set forth by the GSC consultants, and the T&T Salvage plan is more expeditious, more effective and safer for the environment, and that’s before getting to the debate about what constitutes exceptional circumstances.
Wood asked plaintiff’s attorney Joseph Odachowski, “Doesn’t it all boil down to exceptional circumstances?”
He argued the definition used by the Coast Guard — the fragile environment of the sound, the heavy Port of Brunswick traffic, problems caused to local tourism and the very nature of the size of the ship itself — could make any OPA-90 event have exceptional circumstances.
What’s apparent, he said, is the insurer and the owner instigated the events of the past few months as a way to open up the competitive bidding process, undercutting the intention of OPA-90 and working to make sure more financial risk and legal liabilities landed with the contractor selected.
What’s next
As she wrapped up the hearing, Wood said, “As a local resident … (the Golden Ray salvage) is the definitive issue of our day,” and needs dealing with in due haste.” She said the court would leave the record open for filings of fact and indicated an order could come as soon as the end of the week.
Regardless of her ruling, though, Odachowski said the lawsuit would continue, and that they’ve barely scratched the surface of the issues involved and the documents detailing them. He said attorneys for the plaintiff plan on filing an expedited motion for discovery following Wood’s order.
Hundreds of pages of documents filed with this case are available at www. thebrunswicknews.com.