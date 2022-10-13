The former Golden Isles Inn and a trailer park on U.S. 17 could come down in the next 45 days as the developer prepares to construct a new housing and commercial complex on the site.
“It’s been an eyesore for years … we’re cleaning that property up and going to make something valuable to the community in the future,” said Neal Boatright, owner of Boatright Construction Co., the contractor tasked with the demolition.
Brunswick city commissioners approved an annexation and rezoning request last week from the developer, Maritime Homes LLC, that will pave the way for the new complex, which is currently in the concept phase. The concept plan shows 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
Local developer Vassa Cate signed the demolition permit on behalf of Maritime Homes.
Brian Hunt of Roberts Civil Engineering, who represented the developer at the city commission meeting, said due to the project’s proximity to U.S. 17, the marsh and waterways, the developer also has to get approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The demolition could begin in 30 to 45 days, Boatright said.
“We do have a demo permit, and I’ve been told to demo it, but I don’t know exactly when I’m going to get started,” he said. “We’re going to demo that hotel and all those trailers at that trailer park. We’re going to clean all that piece of property up.”
All told, demolition of the hotel alone could cost upwards of $500,000 to $700,000, he said. While expensive, it’s not an extremely complex job. All the asbestos that was in the building was removed before the demolition permit was issued, and all that remains is to knock down the building and transport the metals, stone, concrete, wood, flooring and glass to their appropriate disposal locations.
“It’s all recycle centers. You don’t take anything to landfills anymore,” Boatright explained.
John Dow, the building’s former owner, said he’d been on track to sell the property to someone interested in opening affordable housing — which Dow explained is different from subsidized housing, commonly known as Section 8 housing.
The prospective buyer did not get the necessary approvals from the federal government for affordable housing loans, which are low-interest and intended to encourage developers to charge less rent when their projects are complete.
Instead, the property was purchased by Maritime Homes LLC.