The former Golden Isles Inn and a trailer park on U.S. 17 could come down in the next 45 days as the developer prepares to construct a new housing and commercial complex on the site.

“It’s been an eyesore for years … we’re cleaning that property up and going to make something valuable to the community in the future,” said Neal Boatright, owner of Boatright Construction Co., the contractor tasked with the demolition.

