A state education leader and former superintendent of Glynn County Schools passed away Friday.
Dr. David “Butch” Mosely Jr., 80, died at home Friday, and his passing was mourned over the weekend by state officials and many others he connected with and influenced during his more than four decades in education.
“Public education in Georgia has lost a giant. Dr. Butch Mosely had over 40 years of educational experience at all levels, but even beyond that experience, he brought insight and integrity to everything he did,” said Richard Woods, state school superintendent in a statement released Monday. “Dr. Mosely was grounded in common sense, his core was rural Georgia, and he always had the heart of an educator. He leaves behind an unmatched legacy.”
Mosely, a native and resident of Climax, Ga., served as superintendent in Glynn County from August 1994 to June 1999. He also worked as superintendent for Decatur County Schools and Vidalia City Schools, and he was interim superintendent in Carrollton, Douglas, Camilla and Dougherty counties.
He retired from Dougherty County Schools in 2017.
Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Mosely to the state board of education in 2019, tweeted Saturday his condolences.
“Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of State School Board member Butch Mosely,” Kemp wrote. “Butch dedicated his career to putting students and teachers first, and our state is better for his service. Please join us in praying for his family and loved ones.”
Mosely was also named 1999 Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia Association of Education Leaders.