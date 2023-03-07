Two former Glynn County police officers will not spend any time in prison and will show no record of conviction after each pleaded guilty recently to lesser charges following 2021 indictments for perjury, violation of their oath of office and making false statements.

Former officers David Matthew Haney and David Hassler each pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Harrison in Glynn County Superior Court under Georgia’s First Offender’s Act, meaning the record of their pleas, the convictions and their sentences are not available to the public through court filings.

More from this section

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.