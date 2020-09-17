Glynn County won the battle to keep a referendum on the continued existence of the GCPD off the Nov. 3 ballot, meaning the county keeps not only its newly appointed police chief but also the former chief, who is still drawing a salary while on leave.
Powerl had been on paid administrative leave since February and has continued to pull his $125,965 annual salary.
Glynn County commissioners appointed interim Police Chief Jay Wiggins, formerly county emergency management director, as permanent chief this month and adjusted his pay to equal Powell’s.
Powell was placed on leave pending the outcome of 21 charges levied against him and three former high-ranking GCPD officers, which include violation of oath of office, perjury and influencing a witness. The charges stem from a scandal involving an undercover narcotics officer’s affair with an informant and allegations of subsequent internal attempts at a coverup.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said the case against Powell is “highly politicized” and that he deserves a chance to clear his name.
“He may not clear his name, we’re not saying that,” Browning said. “But we’re allowing him that opportunity. If he’s found guilty, then that’s between him and the court. The county will make a decision.”
With Wiggins in the top spot, reinstatement may not be an option for Powell. Multiple factors come into play: Powell’s success in proving his innocence, the willingness of a majority of commissioners to welcome him back and whether Wiggins remains chief for the duration of the case.
In June, commissioners considered moving Powell back into the position for which he was hired — community services director — but put the subject on hold because some felt they didn’t have all the facts to make a decision.
If Powell is cleared of all charges, not all county commissioners want him back. Commissioner David O’Quinn has been open about his opposition to bringing Powell back into county employment.
While initially on the fence, Commissioner Allen Booker has also since decided he’d like to see Powell go over the GCPD’s handing of the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
Police officers did not arrest Gregory McMichael or his adult son, Travis McMichael, on the day of the shooting. In an official statement, county officials said the decision was based on advice from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, but DA Jackie Johnson has denied that claim.
Both McMichaels, along with the man who videoed the shooting, William “Roddie” Brian, were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in May and charged with murder.
Another factor at play is the status of the police chief position.
Wiggins says he is not going anywhere for the moment but acknowledged exit from public office is on his mind.
“I can’t say that I’m not getting close to that time, but I’m just taking it day-by-day,” said Wiggins, 53.
It’s a little early to commit to any plans, he said, adding that he has to take his family’s thoughts into account but that he is “thoroughly committed to the police department.”
“I’ve got my hands full right now and doing the best I can,” Wiggins said.
That leaves Powell in no particular position, Browning said. He is serving in no role but hasn’t been fired.
As for what his future as a county employee may be, the county commission “would have to see on the day of reckoning,” Browning said.