The Frederica Academy school community lost a beloved leader unexpectedly on Friday.
Ellen Fleming, who served for many years as the Head of School at Frederica, died Friday in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Her sister and best friend, Nancy Fixx, stood by her side when Fleming died, according to a message sent to Frederica Academy families.
“During this time of grief and sadness, we are reminded of so many wonderful memories of Ellen and her passion for Frederica Academy, especially its students, faculty, and families,” the message read. “I know many of us will cherish seeing her at May Day this year as she accepted a bouquet of flowers from Alastair Campbell on behalf of the entire student body, a true expression of the adoration and respect Ellen evoked in the lives of those she touched.”
Fleming served Frederica for more than two decades. She joined the school’s board of visitors in 1995, and relocated in 2004 to St. Simons to become the eighth Head of School for Frederica. Fleming moved from Atlanta, where she served as the interim president of The Westminster Schools.
Fleming retired in 2011 and returned to the Board of Visitors role. In 2017, she agreed to fill the interim Head of School position during a nationwide search to replace the former school leader, John Thomas. Fleming stepped down from the role due to personal health concerns in January 2019.
Fleming devoted many years to Frederica Academy and made a significant difference through her work, said Jim Benefield, whose children have attended Frederica Academy and who served as the school’s board chair during Fleming’s tenure as Head of School.
“She was a consummate professional at what she did and improved every corner of the school she touched,” Benefield said. “… I just remember her being incredibly intelligent, incredibly witty and an incredibly great leader. She was someone who you didn’t have to give any advice to — she had crossed every bridge.”
Benefield described Fleming as one of the finest educational minds in this area and one of the best leaders Frederica Academy ever had.
“You couldn’t say enough nice things about her,” he said. “She was just super, inside the school and outside. She was a great person. They don’t many them any better, that’s for sure.”